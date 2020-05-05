Austin-Travis County EMS medics are at the scene of a rollover crash with multiple traumas and at least one ejection in eastern Travis County.

Medics responded to the 6200 block of Loyola Lane around 8:35 a.m., a tweet from the department said.

One adult patient, who was ejected from a vehicle, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, medics said.

Multiple children were declared trauma alerts and will be taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Multiple #ATCEMS ambulances, Commander, @Austin_Police, & @AustinFireInfo assets on scene ~6200blk Loyola (08:35) Rollover collision with multiple trauma alerts & ejection. Evaluation, treatment, & packaging underway. Expect #ATXTraffic delays. Avoid if possible. More to follow.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 5, 2020