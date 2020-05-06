The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced April 29 that a 50-year-old Van Alstyne resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized outside of the county.

This was the city’s first confirmed case of the virus.

The individual had a history of travel outside of the county and had also recently been in close contact with another individual who had tested positive.

Two days later, the OEM announced that a Howe resident between the age of 40 and 50 was the first person from that city to test positive for COVID-19.

A second positive case in Van Alstyne was announced May 3.

Countywide, the number of active cases has continued to climb.

After bottoming out at four active cases on April 23, the number of active cases shot back up to a new high of 40 by May 5.

Despite the increase of cases in Grayson County and statewide, elected officials have proceeded with efforts to reopen businesses.

On May 5, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that hair stylists, nail salons and tanning salons will be permitted to open on May 8.

This followed the governor’s announcement last week that restaurants could open to dine-in customers if capacity is limited to 25 percent.

Gyms will be permitted to reopen on May 18 with new distancing requirements.

An opening date for bars remains undetermined.

When making his announcement, the governor noted that despite the state’s increasing total number of cases, the positive test rate had dropped from 7.2 percent to 4.65 percent between April 20 and May 5.