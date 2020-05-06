SAN JUAN - The PSJA Child Nutrition Department is increasing the number of meal distribution sites this week, as well as the number of meals given per child.

Families can pick up five days' worth of food for PSJA students this Wednesday, May 6 from 10:00 am to Noon at the PSJA Central Kitchen & Transportation Complex in San Juan, PSJA Southwest Early College High School in Pharr and Audie Murphy Middle School in Alamo.

“The safety for our students, staff and everyone involved is at the forefront of our hearts,” said PSJA Child Nutrition Program Director Imelda Palacios. “We are increasing the number of meals for days at a time, and we are also working diligently with the Texas Department of Agriculture to get approval to offer more.”

The Child Nutrition Department, which has been working to ensure safety standards and procedures for the safety of staff and families since the district announced its closure, has distributed more than 83,000 total meals for PSJA students in the course of two months. Palacios anticipates they will serve about 35,000 meals during the two-hour time span tomorrow.

“Our mission is wrapped around the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s voice to Fight Hunger Insecurity with all our heart, and we feel PSJA ISD leadership has allowed us to grow during this timeframe to increase our capability, safely,” Palacios said.

Meals are available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis.

"We appreciate the work of our Child Nutrition Department and staff for continuing to ensure our students benefit from this service and the process highlights our safety measures in place for all," said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo.

For more information or latest updates, please visit www.psjaisd.us/kidsmeals