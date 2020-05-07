On April 16, 2020, two Early High School Future Problem Solving students, Megan Bynum and Sidney Becktold, competed in the Texas State Bowl Virtual Scenario Performance Competition.

Bynum, a senior, authored, memorized and performed a short story, "Lost in a Sea of Faces," based on the topic gamification. Senior Bynum placed second in state.

Sophomore Sidney Becktold placed first with her authored, memorized and performed short story, "Gray Eyes," based on the topic living in poverty.

Both students advanced to the Virtual FPSP International Competition in June and are working on stories based on terraforming.

The students are coached by Peggy Morales.