The entrance ramp to FM 1417 at US Highway 75 will be closed for a couple of days next week. In a news release issued Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation officials said that the ramp will be temporarily closed from May 12-14.

The close is a part of the ongoing $160 million Hwy 75 gap project. For this portion of the construction, 1.5 miles of temporary pavement has been placed from FM 1417 to Post Oak Creek to provide temporary north- and southbound main lanes for traffic.

“These temporary main lanes will carry traffic in the upcoming phase of construction while new, permanent main-lanes and the new South Travis Street bridge are being built,” the news release said. “During this time, northbound US 75 traffic will be routed onto the temporary detour pavement. At the same time, northbound exit ramps 56A and 56B will be permanently closed. Northbound traffic will need to use the FM 1417 exit ramp to access South Travis Street, officials said.”

The southbound lane traffic will continue on a section of detoured wider temporary pavement.

"Short-term closures will occur on the temporary main lanes, and entrance and exit ramps will also be closed during the traffic switch, officials said,“ the release said. ”The northbound entrance ramp at FM 1417 will close from 8 p.m. May 12 to early May 14 to allow for construction of a temporary tie-in onto the new northbound detour pavement.“

While this portion of the highway is under construction, drivers are advised to be aware of workers near the active construction site.

“During this time, drivers are asked to watch for road crews, expect some delays, and plan their commutes in advance,” the release said. “Construction activities and lane closures may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.”

TxDOT also asks motorists who travel along the route frequently to be aware of road changes during this time saying, “pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.”

