DATES TO REMEMBER

May 22 – Deadline to RSVP for Leadership Lab

May 25 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

June 16 — D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas

June 24 — State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00AM – 11:00AM at Bob Clarks Pens

June 24–26 — D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Conference Center, Lake Brownwood

With seniors not receiving the full recognition due to COVID-19 outbreak, Brown County 4-H would like to spotlight graduating 4-H seniors. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN THE 2019-2020 4-H YEAR. If you would like for us to spotlight you on Facebook and the newsletter follow the link below to fill out the form

https://brown.agrilife.org/brown-county-4-h-senior-spotlight/ We are extending the registration deadline if you are interested in submitting a form. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

2020 – 2021 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 23, 2020 9:00am – 12:00pm (MUST BE IN LINE BY 12:00pm) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 4-H Leadership Lab

The 2020 District 7 4-H Leadership Lab will be held June 24th – 26th at the Texas 4-H Center Brownwood, Texas. You must be at least 13 years of age by the date of leadership lab to participate. The cost will be $250 per person for youth. This includes all meals beginning with lunch on Wednesday and ending with breakfast on Friday, insurance, activity fees, lodging and facility use fees. The deadline to register is June 1st on 4-H Connect. If you are interested in participating in the District 7 4-H Leadership Lab, please contact the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

The District 4-H Council provides opportunities for youth involvement in 4-H program development. It is an advisory committee which assists in making plans and executing these plans at the district level.

Their function is:

•to advise the district Extension staff on programs for 4-H youth

•facilitate representation on the Texas 4-H Council

•maintain linkage with county 4-H councils

•assist with the development and implementation of district events and activities

•provide opportunities for 4-H youth to learn democratic principles and procedures

•interpret the 4-H program to the public

AGE REQUIREMENTS – The president, vice president, and delegate-at large must be between the ages of 16 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected. The second vice president, third vice president, secretary, public relations officer and parliamentarian must be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected.

To apply for a District 7 Council Officer position, you must have served as a Brown County Council Officer. If you are interested in applying for District 7 Council Officer, please contact Nick Gonzales so that we can provide you with an application.

DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW

The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 16th at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Spur Arena is located at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo grounds. You must have validated your horse on 4-H Connect by May 1st to participate in the show. Registration opens on 4-H Connect May 11th – June 1st. The cost for the Horse Show will be, Qualifying and Open Classes- $15 per entry / Futurity Divisions- $20. For more information contact Nick Gonzales.

NEW LAMB CLASSIFICATION GUIDELINES – ONLINE WORKSHOP

Market Lamb Classification Guidelines were recently updated and released by the TCAAA Animal Industries and ATAT Major Livestock Show Advisory Committees. The committees are hosting an online workshop for all interested parties to learn more about market lamb classification. The workshop will be delivered via a Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live. Zoom will allow the webinar to be recorded and posted to www.texasyouthlivestock.com.

Workshop Objectives:

1.Clarification of parts of a lamb through a detailed diagram and instruction

2.Explanation of classification terms

3.In depth breed/division discussion delivered by experts to participants

4.Allow participants to ask questions of experts through online chat

Meeting Details:

•Date – May 19, 2020

•Time – 4:00 – 6:00 PM

•Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/texasyouthlivestock

•To join Zoom Webinar:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://agrilife.zoom.us/j/98692314581?pwd=dVl4UHJWdUhLQnA2cFdBSzZJVUxjZz09

Password: lamb

SHEEP CAPITAL LAMB CAMP

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the 4th Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo.

The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate. Registration is limited to the first 80 paid campers. The cost of the camp is $175 per camper and $75 for adults/sponsor. The registration fee will include breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday, t-shirt, camp packet, educational seminars, and lots of hands on learning. Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 31st at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, August 2nd following lunch.

For more information contact Brittni Kaczyk at 325-653-7785 or Josh Blanek at 325-659-6522.

Registration is available beginning May 1st and can be found attached to this email or at:

https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/events/2020/sheep-capital-lamb-camp

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!