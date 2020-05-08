Editor’s note: These normally scheduled events may be canceled at the due due to COVID-19.

Sunday, May 10

Fisherman’s Chapel United Methodist Church at North Lake Brownwood, located in Thunderbird Bay, holds services is 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Please come worship with us at the lake. Pastor is Billy Murphey.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Sundays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

Brownwood Al Anon Family Group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 400 C.C. Woodson. Call 325-647-6233 for more information.

The Spiritual Living Study Group-Religious Science meets at various locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call James Smith at (325) 998-6131 or e-mail at luvisreal31@yahoo.com for information.

Pioneer Families - those ancestors that owned property in Brown County up to 1920 - can apply for a Brown County Historical Commission certificate to honor those pioneers. To be eligible, a descendant must prove family lineage or their blood line and their property in Brown County. Applications may be found either online at www.browncountyhistory.org under Pioneer Family or at the Brown County Courthouse on the main floor. There is an $18 fee that is submitted with the application when mailing to P.O. Box 2006, Brownwood, TX 76804-2006. The BCHC will approve the applications and mail the descendant a certificate. Call 325-641-1926 for more information.

Monday, May 11

The Bangs Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday at the Bangs Community Center, 406 East Spencer Street. Anyone 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (325) 200-1276.

The regular monthly meeting of the Pecan Valley Genealogical Society meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Brownwood Public Library’s Carnegie Meeting Room at 600 Carnegie. Visitors are always welcome.

An interest history or genealogy program follows the business meeting at 7 p.m.

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. each Monday, with weigh-in/registration starting at 5 p.m. Located at Central United Methodist Church, 1501 2nd Street (Behind Wes-T-Go).

Women’s Winner Circle Peer Support Group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. at 408 Mulberry Street in the Center for Life Resources Building.

Winner Circle Peer Support will meet from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pray at the Gate will be held at 4:30 p.m. at County Road 422 and the entry of the North Lake community. Everyone is welcome to come and join.

The Salvation Army Service Center of Brownwood Loaves and Fishes program is open from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays serving a hot lunch at 403 Lakeway Drive. Everyone is welcome. Come by at 11:45 a.m. for a short devotional held daily prior to the lunch. Call the Salvation Army at (325) 646-5369 for information.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 1 to 5 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

The Al-Anon Freedom Group meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Browntowner. Call (325) 646-414 for more information.

All men are invited to join Dallas Huston from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays at Fort Lemons (next to Lemon’s Bar-B-Que) for a topical Bible study and time of fellowship.

IGNITE (Influencing Girls Not to Imitate but to Truly Excel) is a young women’s group that meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 1413 13th Street. Girls 9-11 are invited to come out. For more information contact Christy Barron at (325) 646-5414 or on Facebook: Ignitefaith-basedleadership.

Experience Works provides paid training for employment for those ages 55 and older. We pay you to learn new skills. Contact Liz Cox at 325-203-0536 or visit 1500 Dublin Street in Brownwood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.