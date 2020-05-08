Since the outbreak began in late March, the virus has stalked the West Oaks hallways, spreading from room to room, patient to patient. West Oaks has averaged at least two deaths a week. More than half of its 125 patients have been diagnosed with the virus. Fifteen have died. Two dozen staff members have tested positive.

