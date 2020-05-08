The 149th Fighter Wing, The "Gunfighters", a squadron of Texas Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets, will be flying over Lubbock on Monday morning.

Covenant Health and UMC Health Systems said the flyover is in support of local hospitals, health care providers, and caregivers.

The flyover will take place between 9:30-10 a.m.

"While this is a treat for local health care workers, this flyover can be enjoyed by the entire Lubbock community and we encourage everyone to find a spot in central Lubbock to enjoy the event, while maintaining safe practices like social distancing," reads a news release.

Col. Larry Warmoth, a Lubbock physician and a member of the Gunfighters for 14 years, organized the flyover as a way to do something special for the hospitals, as well as local healthcare workers, according to the news release. Dr. Warmoth, who served in the military for 29 years, will retire from the Guard this December. He has cared for patients at both Covenant Health and UMC Health System.

The Gunfighters are made up of 30 pilots who fly the F-16, the fighting Falcon. The Gunfighters pilots for Monday are Kuda, Motown, Dirty and Jaws.

The pilots will come into Lubbock heading east over Covenant Children’s and to Covenant Medical Center before banking north and heading to UMC’s and TTUHSC campus.