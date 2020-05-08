SAN MARCOS

City adopts temporary

downtown parklet program

San Marcos has adopted a temporary parklet program in downtown, allowing businesses to temporarily convert on-street parking spaces into outdoor seating.

The program aims to reactivate downtown business engagement by providing businesses with an additional visible service area while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the downtown streetscape. Interested businesses must meet certain location and design criteria that provide a creative, safe and accessible temporary parklet.

The program authorizes short-term parklet installations, waives the application fee and allows for modified design standards to help businesses create a more economical parklet. Temporary parklet installations will be permitted through Aug.14.

Interested businesses can visit bit.ly/2zhZvN8 to learn about the program and download the application.

AUSTIN

Merchants group

gives to food bank

The Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association donated $25,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank to provide 200,000 meals to Central Texans who are facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Texas Food Bank provided more than 43 million meals in 2019 through its network of 300 partner agencies and mobile food pantries in 21 counties throughout Central Texas.

For more information: CentralTexasFoodBank.org.

EAST AUSTIN

‘Prominence 2020’

ceremony date moved

The Austin Metroplex Chapter of National Women of Achievement Inc. will induct 11 honorees for the 16th biennial African-American Women’s Profiles of Prominence 2020 ceremony.

The event date has changed from Saturday to 6 p.m. June 20 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3417 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For more information: Austin.nwoa@gmail.com; texasongbird@hotmail.com.

HUTTO

Library, City Hall

to reopen June 1

The city of Hutto will be reopening its library and City Hall on June 1, officials said. The first City Council meeting open to the public will be June 4.

Public access to the library, City Hall and the council meeting may be limited depending on what the governor’s orders are at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently the orders allow 25% occupancy.

The city is canceling story time at the library this summer, as well as any in-person programs at the library. The library is providing virtual story time and other activities online.

Other city programs canceled this summer include sports and summer camps hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, the Farmers Market and Summer Block Party Bash events.

American-Statesman staff