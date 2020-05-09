Safety is the hospital’s highest priority as Brownwood Regional Medical Center resumes Outpatient Surgeries and Elective Procedures, the hospital said in a press release.

Safety is our highest priority. As we move closer to May 11, Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is preparing to resume Outpatient Surgeries and Elective Procedures. We want to remind everyone we are prepared to meet your health care needs in a safe environment. We know that it is important to reschedule healthcare procedures that have been delayed so health conditions do not deteriorate.

So, now is the time to make those plans to have that delayed surgery or other non-emergency procedures completed. Call and work with your provider to secure an appointment at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

Keeping you safe is top of mind. A safe environment includes numerous precautions for infection prevention, access control, social distancing and patient flow. Cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and caregiving spaces has been intensified.

Just a reminder, visitor restrictions for inpatients remain in effect, with exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatric patients, and end-of-life situations.

Patients scheduling surgery or other invasive procedures will be screened for COVID-19 in advance of the procedure. The hospital is closely monitoring its inventory of personal protective equipment, medications and other needed supplies to ensure sufficient resources to support the number of patients in care.

Surgeries or procedures that may require possible overnight stay or ICU/CCU admission will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Once your provider schedules your procedure, the process is as follows:

• Patients will be receive a phone pre-op interview call with detailed instructions

• Patients must provide and wear their own face covering or mask

• Patients will register day of procedure

• If labs are needed, they will be provided day of procedure

Plans are to begin accepting patients on June 1 for Cardiac Rehabilitation and Sleep Studies. So, if you need those services, please call your provider. More services will added in the future.

To help answer patients’ questions about scheduling your surgical or procedure needs, please contact your provider for more information.