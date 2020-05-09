For the past 50 days, Texans have been unable to fully access their dentists due to the coronavirus pandemic. Known conditions untreated and hidden vulnerabilities undetected, the suspension of dental services has put 29 million of our family members, neighbors and essential workers at risk. Access to dental health is essential.

As of May 1, Texas dentists and their teams have the option to return to work—with stringent new safeguards—and Texans have the choice to visit us. We want you to know that if you go to your dentist, you are in the safest possible hands.

On April 30, after input by the Texas Dental Association and its 9,100 members, Governor Abbott approved the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners’ emergency rule that dentist offices choosing to open must follow detailed safety protocols.

While the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest public health crisis of our lifetimes, the dental profession is prepared. Dentists and their teams have faced SARS, the AIDS crisis and other communicable diseases over the decades and have learned and perfected techniques with each new challenge. Thanks to work of Gov. Abbott, his Strike Force team, the board of dental examiners and the state dental association, we can say with a great degree of certainty that we’re ready to get back to work.

Dental health is important to whole-body health. It is vital for a strong immune system, a key element in avoiding added vulnerability to COVID-19. Dentistry and dental hygiene are part of alleviating pain, infections, decay and other major health issues. Routine cleaning and X-rays are also essential—dentists are the first line of defense against oral and throat cancers that can intensify very quickly if left undetected. Untreated tooth decay can eventually cause a wide variety of problems, including serious and life-threatening sepsis.

This is why dentists have such a sense of urgency about the ability to safely see our patients and why we are so grateful to the governor and the board of dental examiners for providing a safe framework so we can get back to caring for people.

The Texas Dental Association will continue to work with our members and state government as well as the public to provide clarity and confidence in the measures. The main protocols for the early phases of returning to practice include:

Implementing precautions against transmission of the virus, including requiring N95 respirator masks, KN-95 masks or their substantial equivalent for all dental health care personnel who work within six feet of patients.

Using only handheld instruments and low-speed tools for hygiene services.

Reducing aerosolization of patients’ breath as much as possible.

To be clear, the governor’s order order and the dental examiners board emergency rule do not require dental practices to fully reopen. Dentists will use their professional judgment to determine if and when their practices are ready to safely welcome patients back. Dentists consider their hygienists, dental assistants, and others to be important members of their care team and they put their health as top priority.

What can patients do to make returning to the dentist as safe as possible?

First, make that appointment for a cleaning. Your teeth—and your overall health—will thank you.

Second, you will be screened before your appointment by a member of the dental team. If you are sick, you will need to reschedule your appointment. Upon arrival, there will be an additional screening and a simple questionnaire.

Third, consider wearing a cloth mask until you are in the dentist’s chair. You should follow all the guidelines laid out for every Texan—the most important being to wash your hands and to maintain a safe distance from others.

Miller is president and Plemons is president-elect of the Texas Dental Association.