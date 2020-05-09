The Dallas businesswoman whose beauty salon has become a cause célèbre in the controversy over coronavirus restrictions struck a philanthropic tone Friday and said she plans to donate a portion of the money raised for her cause.

Shelley Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed earlier this month for illegally reopening her business during the coronavirus pandemic, said she was going to donate some of the money raised from a GoFundMe account to help two Laredo businesswomen who were arrested after offering beauty services at their homes in violation of a Webb County stay-at-home order, the Dallas CBS station reported.

She said after paying her mortgage and legal fees, she wants to aid the Laredoans in paying their fines and attorney fees and add some head-start money, the station reported.

Luther was ordered to serve a seven-day jail sentence after ignoring a cease-and-desist letter and ripping up the document during a rally in Dallas County. State District Judge Eric Moyé handed down the sentence after offering Luther a chance to apologize for her actions, which the shop owner refused to do.