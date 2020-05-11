Brownwood Regional Medical Center emphasized in a press release patient safety and the importance of timely care.

The release states:

Brownwood Regional Medical Center is urging the local community to seek emergency care when needed — without delay. If you experience a medical emergency such as chest pain that may be a heart attack or stroke symptoms, getting care timely will support the best possible outcome. As the hospital responds to COVID-19 it is taking extra precautions, going above and beyond all normal efforts, to keep the hospital clean and safe for patients and caregivers.

The latest campaign by the American Heart Association (AHA) — Be Certain In Uncertain Times – reinforces the critical need to secure treatment as soon as possible. The AHA is working to remind everyone that heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests don’t stop for COVID-19.

Heart attack, stroke and cardiac arrest symptoms are always urgent so call 911 without hesitation.

Emergency workers know what to do to protect and care for you. Emergencies don’t stop for COVID-19.

“Safety remains the hospital’s highest priority and we have taken action to enhance infection prevention, restrict access to the facility and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment for patients who need medical care,” said Jace Jones, CEO, Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

Among the many precautions in place, everyone who enters the building, including staff, is screened, and all employees, physicians and patients are expected to wear masks. Care for any individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is delivered in a restricted, separate area away from other patients. Cleaning and disinfection are emphasized in caregiving areas and throughout the facility, including high-touch items like door handles, elevator buttons, tables and chairs.

Getting fast medical treatment could be the difference between life and death – so Brownwood Regional Medical Center asks everyone to pay attention to the signs of a health emergency and act quickly. Call 911, come to the hospital, and get the help you need.

Know the signs and symptoms

Heart Attack

•Chest discomfort.

•Discomfort in other areas of the upper body.

•Shortness of breath.

•Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Signs for women

•Women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain. Some women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

Remember to act F.A.S.T. for Stroke

•Face drooping; Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?

•Arm weakness; Is one arm weak or numb?

•Speech difficulty; Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?

•If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.

Cardiac arrest

•Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

•Within seconds a person becomes unresponsive, is not breathing or is only gasping.

•Survival depends on getting immediate CPR.

Do not hesitate, BRMC is here for you.

Visit www.BRMC-Cares.com for more information about our readiness and steps we have taken to protect our guests against COVID 19.