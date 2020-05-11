The Brownwood school district recently announced end-of school employee awards.

Campus-level awards

Distinguished Teachers

The Distinguished Teacher award is given to an outstanding teacher at each campus who demonstrates innovative teaching techniques and exceptional accomplishments inside and outside the classroom.

•Brownwood High School – Melani Terrill (Algebra 1)

•Brownwood Middle School – Ren Yantis (College & Career)

•Coggin Intermediate School – Debra Walker (5th Grade ELAR)

•East Elementary – Erin Pennington (2nd Grade ELAR)

•Northwest Elementary – Billy Taylor (Kindergarten)

•Woodland Heights Elementary – Kelsie Eldred (Kindergarten)

Rising Star Teachers

The Rising Star Teacher award is given to an outstanding teacher at each campus who has five or fewer years of experience in teaching. These teachers demonstrate a special gift for teaching and despite their short careers, they have shown excellence inside and outside the classroom.

•Brownwood High School – Jesse Villalobos (History/Coach)

•Brownwood Middle School – Brittany Click (ELAR/Resource)

•Coggin Intermediate School – Hannah Nation (6th Grade Math)

•East Elementary – Alexis Senkirik (Kindergarten)

•Northwest Elementary – Jennifer Martinez (2nd Grade)

•Woodland Heights Elementary – Brooke Garrett (Life Skills)

Departmental, Paraprofessional, & Volunteer of the Year Awards

•Special Education Professional – Stephanie Kimbrough (Deaf Education)

•Maintenance Employee – Kelly Wheeler

•Custodial Employee – Lupita Ramirez (BHS Athletics)

•Grounds Employee – Joey Zapata

•Food Service Employee – Carolyn Dunlap

•Transportation Employee – Anita Correa

•Paraprofessional of the Year – Cindy Koon (Kindergarten TA)

•Volunteer of the Year – Melissa Williams (Brownwood Middle School)

District-level awards

Regional Nominees

From the Distinguished Teacher winners, the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees has selected one elementary and one secondary teacher to represent BISD in the State of Texas Teacher of the Year competition.

•Elementary Teacher of the Year – Billy Taylor

•Secondary Teacher of the Year – Melani Terrill