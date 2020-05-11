Most of the larger high schools in Bryan County have pushed back graduation ceremonies to the middle of June in somewhat familiar surroundings.

But Durant Public Schools has opted for a different idea because of its large numbers.

The Durant High School graduation exercises are scheduled to take place May 21 with a celebration event instead of a traditional ceremony as an alternative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior cap-and-gown distribution has been scheduled for May 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the school, with a senior slide show available for viewing virtually beginning at 7 p.m.

Details were still being finalized as of press time about the celebration event, but were scheduled to be released this week.

Caddo has set its graduation for 7 p.m. June 12 in the high school gymnasium, but has not yet determined the number of people that will be allowed to attend or what the social-distancing protocols will be in place.

“As far as restriction numbers, we have not decided that yet,” Superintendent Lee Northcutt stated. “We are waiting to see what the governor announces as far as how we are setting in the phase processes after June 1. If everything opens up to 100 percent at that time, then we may not have restrictions for graduation.”

The Silo High School graduation has been scheduled for 10 a.m. June 13 in the high school gymnasium.

Attendance will be limited to 10 tickets per graduate family. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the MIX 96.1 website. Silo Baptist Church will also air the graduation in its sanctuary for those who do not have streaming capability at their residence.

“Scheduling conflicts at Southeastern Oklahoma State University due to the Coronavirus has led to this change in venues, but we should be back at SOSU in 2021,” Superintendent Kate McDonald added.

Calera’s graduation details were scheduled to be released this week, with a June 14 date set for those festivities.

Colbert Public Schools has yet to reschedule any of its graduation activities.