On March 3, 2020 the Early ISD Senior Community Problem Solving Team in Early, Texas won At-Large Champion during the State Qualifying Bowl of the Texas Future Problem Solving Program through their project, “Bridging the Gap.” These students will be competing at the Virtual FPSP International Competition in June.

Through research and interviews they discovered that many residents of retirement homes in Brown County have very few visitors during their time there. Due to the strict HIPAA laws, the number of volunteers has declined immensely over the past year. To make up for this, the team decided to work to bridge the gap between their generation and those who were residents of one of the homes in Brown County.

These students chose, this year, to make a difference in the lives of residents who reside at Oak Ridge Manor. Every Tuesday afternoon the students visited the residents and played games or participated in various engaging activities. Throughout their project not only did they bring smiles to the residents faces but learned how important it is to be a part of and learn from generations past.