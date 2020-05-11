About 15 people from Brownwood churches stood outside the Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation facility — where six residents have died of COVID-19 — Sunday afternoon to sing and pray.

Thirty-three COVID cases have involved the nursing home in residents, employees and a spouse of an employee.

“This is basically the epicenter for COVID-19 in Brown County, and it’s time for things to change,” Jim Maxwell, pastor of Freedom Fellowship in Early, said as he prepared to lead a prayer.

Most of the participants, who spread out across the parking lot near the nursing home’s front entrance, were from the Early church.

Maxwell and others used their phones to make a live Facebook Live streaming. Several members of the group stood close to windows as they waved at those inside the facility. Recordings of Christian music played from a portable sound system.

“It’s time for something to stop, and so I’m asking you to join with us in your faith,” Maxwell said as he prepared to pray.

“Let’s just believe right now, that from this moment forward, things will change for the good. We’re just believing that the people inside this nursing home are going to be encouraged, they’re going to be strengthened and the holy spirit himself is going to touch them and change the direction that things are going right now.”

Albert Salazar, a member of the Austin Avenue Church of Christ, organized a larger group that prayed outside the nursing home the previous Sunday and returned with the smaller group.d

“We’re in this battle with them,” Salazar said. “Whenever I had my hand on that building, I felt the presence of God. I know God’s working within this facility. That’s what we’re here for.”

Salazar said he was motivated by “just love.”

John Karakaris, a member of Freedom Fellowship, said he’d seen Salazar on Facebook the previous Sunday.

“I actually am a survivor of what’s killing COVID-19 patients, which is acute respiratory distress syndrome,” Karakaris said. “I was on life support for 30 days and I was in the hospital for 40 days.

“When I saw that he was doing this, I wanted to do whatever I could to help. I wanted to come out here for God.”

Maxwell said he came to the nursing home to pray after “a couple of phone calls and a couple of texts made me aware of what was going on. We always want to do whatever we can to make a difference.”