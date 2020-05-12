The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session videoconference meeting Monday, May 11. The session was called to order by Board President, Michael Cloy. BISD Trustee, Codie Smith gave the invocation.

Superintendent’s report

BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young noted that the summer SLI conference is still being offered by TASB and board members have until the end of May to cancel if needed.

An announcement was made that graduation will be moved up from July 31to June 5. Additional information and a Frequently Asked Questions document was prepared for release Tuesday, May 12 and will address the logistics including COVID-19 screening forms, tickets and more.

BISD will limit the number of people who can enter into the stadium in accordance with the orders of the governor and social distancing will be practiced. Sanitation stations will be set up and the event will follow all the guidelines that the Governor has set for an outdoor ceremony. The commencement will utilize the video board at the stadium and will be filmed and available online as well. Young noted that moving the ceremony up will also allow the participation of military recruits who are scheduled to leave on June 8.

The parade for graduates is still being planned for June 5. Details regarding the parade are forthcoming, and BISD is working with the city on permits and logistics. Young noted that there will be a gap between the two events and the parade will not end at graduation. The parade will be in the afternoon, and graduation will be later that evening.

COVID-19 testing for Brown County was scheduled to occur at the back of Coggin Intermediate School on Tuesday, May 12. The National Guard set up the station and BISD has been working with the Brown County Health Department since Friday to put the logistics together. Pre-registration was required, and additional testing will also be available on Saturday.

Doug Bonsal, BISD director of human resources, provided an HR report for review. Young noted that May is a very busy time of the year with regards to hiring, though the busiest time is around June. With school being out many people are already making plans, and less turnover is expected. Young added that there are very good candidates being interviewed for positions currently open in the district.

Discussion and action items

Consider approval of resolution regarding grading and class rank policies during periods of school closure — specific details regarding the grading and class rank modifications are available online in the board book. These one-time modifications of Board policies and grading procedures are intended to ensure fairness to all students in light of the current unprecedented circumstances.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Consent agenda —approval of Memorandum of Understanding with Tarleton State University; approval of budgeted purchase over $50,000 (Laptop purchase); approval of minutes from April 13, 2020 Regular Board Meeting

Announcements — Last day of school is May 28; virtual graduation ceremony is 7 p.m. May 29; next board meeting is June 8; Summer Leadership Institute in San Antonio is June 17-20; senior parade is 4:30 p.m. June 5; traditional graduation ceremony is 8:15 p.m. June 5 at Gordon Wood Stadium.