The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 13 more positive COVID-19 results Tuesday — all related to an outbreak in a single nursing home — pushing the total number of local COVID cases to 51.

The health department also reported a seventh COVID-related death.

Of the 13 positives, seven are residents of the nursing facility and five are employees, a City of Brownwood press release states. The remaining positive is a relative of a nursing home employee and is currently hospitalized. None of the COVID-19 positive residents or employees of the nursing home are hospitalized.

All but five of the local COVID cases have been related to an outbreak in the nursing home. City and health officials have not named the nursing home, but an earlier statement from Daybreak Venture LLC named the Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which Daybreak operates, as the facility with the cases.

Speaking at the Brownwood City Council meeting Tuesday morning, councilman Ed McMillian said he has a family member in the nursing home.

“I have 110 percent faith in those folks that they’re doing all they can do … They’re retesting I think every two weeks,” McMillian said.

“The nursing home’s doing a great job. They keep the families updated on everything that’s going on.”

A city-issued press release Tuesday stated:

A second mobile drive through COVID-19 testing site by the Texas National Guard will be in Brownwood on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot located at 800 Rogan Street. The drive-through test is free, but appointments are required. Registration opens 24 hours in advance.

If you would like to schedule an appointment visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

391 Tested

330 Negative

10 Pending

51 Positive Cases

18 Recovered

7 Deaths