Authorities trying to solve the case of a woman fatally shot in Pflugerville are asking for the public’s help and offering a $1,000 reward for helpful information.

Pflugerville police are investigating the March 31 shooting death of a woman at the Century Stone Hill South Apartments, 1225 Town Center Drive, near Stone Hill Town Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or more information about the homicide case to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, visit austincrimestoppers.org or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest, police said.

