Brownwood business owners are being invited to complete an online survey on the City of Brownwood’s website to assess their experiences and needs during COVID-19.

Ray Tipton, director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, said the purpose of the nine-question survey is to direct businesses to federal aid that is available, help businesses find ways to cut expenses and help business owners find ways to attract customers when their doors are closed.

The City of Brownwood and Brownwood Municipal Development District have made it a priority to make sure the city’s businesses receive all of the federal funding that is available, city said on its website.

More than $54 million for 706 businesses has been distributed through our the city’s three local banks, the website states.

With the first two waves of federal assistance nearing their final stages, the city continues to coordinate as much relief as possible to our business owners. The BMDD wants to identify ways to support business at the municipal level, the website states.

“Moving forward, we are evaluating what needs remain and discussing potential solutions that offer additional relief and bolster local businesses,” the website states. “We invite businesses needing help to reach out to us directly so that we can identify potential relief options.”

Tipton said he spent some time speaking with local business owners before the city decided on the surveys. “Those one-on-one conversations are valuable, but limiting because we can’t reach every business,” Tipton said.

With the surveys, the city is casting a “larger net,” Tipton said.

“We want to be sure that nothing is slipping through the cracks,” he said.

Tipton said he found business owners more upbeat than he’d expected. “There is a lot of optimism about opening back up,” Tipton said. “They’re definitely looking forward to opening back up and getting back to business as usual.”

Tipton also said he was surprised at learning how innovative business owners have been as they found new ways to reach customers.