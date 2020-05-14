Caden Reagan has been named Brownwood High School valedictorian and James Bautista is salutatorian, the Brownwood school district announced.

Following graduation, Reagan plans to attend Texas A&M University, and Bautista will be heading to Angelo State University.

Reagan and Bautista will have speeches featured in both the BHS 2020 Virtual Graduation, which will be streaming online May 29 at 7 p.m.

( https://www.brownwoodisd.org/bhsgraduation ) and the 2020 BHS Graduation Ceremony on June 5 at 8:15 p.m. in Gordon Wood Stadium.

The district announced Brownwood High School graduation has been moved up from July 31 to June 5. Additional information and a Frequently Asked Questions document is on the district’s web site and addresses numerous topics including COVID-19 screening forms and tickets.

The district will limit the number of people who can enter into the stadium in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and social distancing will be practiced. Sanitation stations will be set up and the event will follow all the guidelines the governor has set for an outdoor ceremony.

The commencement will utilize the video board at the stadium and will be filmed and available online as well.

A parade for graduates is also planned for June 5. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m., so there will be a gap between the end of the parade and the beginning of commencement, the district has noted.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Young noted that moving the graduation ceremony up will also allow the participation of military recruits who are scheduled to leave on June 8.