Kayla Mariah Escobar

Parents: Lydia and Joe Escobar

Educational Plans: I plan to attend Texas A&M University of Kingsville to major in Kinesiology. Clubs and Officers Positions: National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America Dairy Products Team, Varsity Athletics.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you that advice?

“Always play every game like it's your last.” - Coach J. Gonzalez and Coach M. Garcia.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Finished with my education of Kinesiology and pursuing my dream job, a Physical Therapist.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change how the world is reacting to this global Pandemic, Covid-19.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner who would they be and why?

I would invite Wisconsin’s shortstop, Sis Bates, Houston Astros second baseman, Jose Altuve, and Alicia Keys. I would invite these 3 individuals to dinner because it would be an honor to meet the 3 individuals whom I look up to be a better player for Softball, and a better person in this world.

Favorites

Food: Diego’s and Dad’s Fajitas

Book: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Movie: The Book of Life

Town in Texas: Laredo

Vacation Spot: Any Softball Field

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.