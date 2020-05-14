The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will conduct a virtual public meeting for the proposed 2021-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP) for the Brownwood TxDOT District.

The virtual public meeting pre-recorded presentation will be available for viewing by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28. This virtual meeting format (no in-person meeting) includes a pre-recorded video presentation and comment opportunity. To view the pre-recorded video presentation and meeting materials, please visit www.txdot.gov and Search: Brownwood Rural TIP.

The Rural TIP includes all regionally significant projects to be funded with FHWA/FTA, state or local funds in rural areas (outside the Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO] area) during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 and may be submitted to the Texas Department of Transportation, Attention: Chris Graf, P.E., 2495 Highway 183 N, Brownwood, TX 76802, or by email at chris.graf@txdot.gov.

The Brownwood District includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens counties.