Arvel Joe Shults, 87, went to be with the Lord May 12, 2020 at his home in Calera, surrounded by loved ones.

Joe accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at the age of 46 and was baptized at First Baptist Church Boswell, Oklahoma.

He was blessed with a large and loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Geneva White Shults; his children Arvel (Butch) Shults and wife, Benita, of Waialua, Hawaii; Lisa Claar and husband, Jason, of Grovetown, Georgia; Donna Roman of Carrollton, Texas; Billy Shults and wife, Heather, of Marshall, Texas; Bobby Shults and wife, Teresa, of Durant; Diane Perrin and husband, Dale, of Durant; Kathy Chambers and husband, Randy, of Durant; 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren and many close friends.

Joe was born to the late William Joseph Shults, Jr. and Ida Mabel (Jones) Shults in Boswell, Oklahoma, on Dec. 14, 1932. Also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Williams Joseph Shults, Sr. and Mary Molly (Taylor) Shults, maternal grandparents George Thomas Jones and Nannie Ragsdale (Davis) Jones, and granddaughter Amber Shults.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sam Houston High School in Houston, as the outstanding graduate cadet of the ROTC. He served 24 years in the U.S. Army, completing two tours in Germany and one in South Korea, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1975. In 1979 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronics, Masters of Administrative Studies in 1981, and Masters of Technology in 1985, all at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He began his 20-year college teaching career at Grayson County College, as well as teaching in Arizona, Georiga, Montana and Tennessee. Joe was an educator at heart, always going above and beyond for his students. In 1998, he retired from education.

Joe was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Caddo Masonic Lodge. He also enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Geneva. After retirement, they began full-time RVing, traveling to 47 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. He also loved being surrounded by family and friends, fishing, taking cruises, as well as participating in the activities of District 9 Choctaw Seniors.

Family night will be held at Gordon Funeral Home on May 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m..

Graveside services will be at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo on May 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. Bro. Anthony Williams will officiate the service with full military honors.

Donations may be made to Caddo Education Foundation in memory of Joe Shults. Mail to P.O. Box 82 Caddo, OK 74729, or Shamrock Bank in Caddo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.