Howard Payne University has announced a 50 percent discount for undergraduate tuition and housing for the summer 2020 academic sessions. Classes will be offered online and in person, with the on-campus classes hosted in classrooms that can accommodate social distancing while still providing quality face-to-face instruction.

HPU encourages all interested students to take advantage of the course offerings available at the university this summer.

“This is a great opportunity to learn from HPU’s distinguished faculty in a compressed time frame and at reduced costs,” said Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president. “Local students who may be studying elsewhere in the fall and spring might need some undergraduate classes this summer, and we have a wide range of classes available.”

Hines said this summer’s discounts are part of the university’s ongoing efforts to limit costs and remain affordable.

“We’re always working on ways to assist students and their families in managing the expense of private higher education,” he said, “and this plan to discount our undergraduate summer programs and housing is our latest initiative to do so.”

HPU’s summer sessions begin on June 1. The schedule of classes is available on the HPU website at www.hputx.edu/classes. Any related lab fees will remain at regular pricing.

Applications are also being accepted for HPU’s fall 2020 semester, which begins on August 24. For more information about HPU, its programs and the wide range of financial aid options, visit www.hputx.edu.