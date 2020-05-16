A-J Media

Cheyenne McBrayer and Jenny Rosetta were surprised at their homes Thursday afternoon with the news of their selection as the 2020 Lubbock ISD Teachers of the Year.

The 2020 Teacher of the Year finalists are: Emily Boring, Alderson Elementary School; Melissa Carver, Irons Middle School; Amy Ellyson, Maedgen Elementary School; Cheyenne McBrayer, Vocational Transition Center; Catherine Olivier, Hutchinson Middle School; Penni Pennington, Waters Elementary School; Stephanie Robinson, Estacado High School; Jenny Rosetta, Centennial Elementary School; and Ally Schniederjan, Monterey High School.

McBrayer, the secondary schools winner, teaches vocational and independent living skills at the 12th-grade level to students with special needs between the ages of 18 and 21 at the Vocational Transition Center (VTC). She began her Lubbock ISD career at the VTC in 2013.

The elementary schools winner, Rosetta, teaches kindergarten at Centennial Elementary School. She began her teaching career in 2004 and came to Lubbock ISD in 2018.

Video of the two teachers being surprised with the honor at their homes is online with this story.

The two winners will each receive $250 from Durham School Services, a pair of one-year movie passes provided by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and new classroom furniture provided by Officewise and the HON company.

Two finalists are selected in each Lubbock ISD feeder pattern from the campus winners. District winners are announced each year in May and advance to the Region 17 Teacher of the Year competition.