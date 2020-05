Friday night's thunderstorms caused wind damage in several areas of Brown County, where Kirkland Docks at Wild Duck Marina was destroyed.

Several people were inside the dock fishing and some sustained minor injuries, authorities. said.

A dock on McCartney Island was flipped over and submerged. In other locations, damage included an overblown RV, a damaged garage and damaged outbuildings.

In Riverside Park, a tree was uprooted.