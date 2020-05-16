COVID-19 altered, but could not stop the community from honoring law enforcement officers Friday during National Police Week.

The Brownwood and Early chambers of commerce teamed up to provide lunches in takeout containers to law enforcement officers at no charge.

Individuals and businesses paid for the lunches, which were provided by Humphrey Pete’s, Underwood’s Cafeteria and the Diamond R in Zephyr.

Staff and ambassadors from both chambers gathered outside the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, where tables had been set up to hold the lunches. Brownwood musician Zak Webb sang and played his acoustic guitar, performing upbeat numbers including “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and keeping many of those who were present singing and dancing.

Law enforcement officers drove up, stopped at the lunch station and were treated to take-out lunches and greetings from the chamber staff and ambassadors.

Helpers included two young Brownwood brothers — Lucas Mask, 9, and Shane, 6.

In previous years, National Police Week has been observed with a large luncheon at Coggin Connection Center.

“We’re just taking an hour or two to say thank you to law enforcement here in Brown County,” Early chamber membership director Kandice Harris said. “We got together with the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce. At the Early Chamber of Commerce we love working with our community partners to make this event possible.

“It’s gone great. A lot of them are taking several to go back to their departments. It’s just been a really good turnout and everyone’s thankful to be able to serve those who serve us on a daily basis. We’re all Brown County. We love our Brown County officials. It’s great to work with the Brownwood area chamber to help support those people that support us.”

Sunni Modawell, executive director of the Brownwood chamber, noted that Friday’s lunch was “quite different” from the normal law enforcement appreciation lunch, which typically draws more than 200 at the Coggin Connection Center.

“Normally we would have a guest speaker come and address law enforcement and encourage them,” Modawell said. “We would have presentations from the different departments who had awards to give, and we would have a huge crowd to show them our support, and how much we appreciate all that they do for our communities and all the ways that they keep us safe.”

“But of course this year’s that just not possible. We didn’t want to not do something. This was the best thing that we could come up with that we felt would be effective, and still be respectful of others’ space and make sure our people are fed.”

Harris and Modawell agreed on the importance of the two chambers working together.

“Any opportunity that we can work together, we try to do that because we are one community,” Modawell said. “Both of us have members that are in the other community. If we’re not working together, we’re not effectively making our area a better place to live. We are friends, first. We also like to team up and just collaborate and it doesn’t happen a whole lot, but when we can, we do.”

According to police week.org, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.