The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, under the direction of Morris Horton, chairman of the Ramps Committee, was able to give back to the community by constructing a handicap ramp for a deserving Brown County residence.

The members were able to complete the construction Saturday, May 16.

Members completing the ramp were Emmett Miller, Royce Roberts, Doug House, Don Holland, Morris Horton, Ralph Watts and Rusty Roberts.

To find out more about the ramps project and/or apply for a ramp, go to the Texas Ramps Project website, www.texasramps.org.

To learn more about the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, check out their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PecanValleyKiwanisClub/.

“We are very thankful that the Brown County community supports us through participating in our annual fundraisers,” the club said in a statement. “Without them, we could not do these worthwhile projects.”