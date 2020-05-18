A man charged with felony DWI following a hit-and-run crash Friday evening told police his flip flops got “stuck to the pedals,” causing his car to hit the Pizza Hut restaurant as he tried to park, police said.

Cody Clark, 36, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of DWI third or more, DWI with a child under 15 and duty on striking fixture, jail records state.

Clark is free on bonds totaling $11,500.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 6:50 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Pizza Hut restaurant at 1301 Austin Ave. on a hit-and-run call.

The initial caller reported a white sedan drove into the store front of the building; shattering the glass. The vehicle then drove away.

Officers spoke with employees and witnesses who said a male drove the sedan into the store front, then reversed quickly and fled the scene. Witnesses provided the license plate number as well as a detailed description of the driver.

A female approached the officers and said she received a call from her ex-husband, who admitted to crashing into the building, police said. The female was concerned about this information due to her young daughter being in the car.

The driver was contacted by phone and provided his location for an interview. Officers met with the driver at his residence. The damaged vehicle was also located, and glass debris was also present on the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

The driver told officers he was pulling into a parking space in front of Pizza Hut and his flip-flop sandals got stuck to the pedals, causing the sedan to accelerate into the building. The driver said he was afraid and “freaked out” when the accident occurred.

While speaking with the driver, officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from him. Several other indications of intoxication were also observed. The driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving to Pizza Hut.

For this reason, a DWI investigation was commenced which led to the driver’s arrest.