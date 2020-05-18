Brown County unit of Texas Retired Teachers Association announced two winners of $1,000 scholarships.

Trinitee Sketon

The 2020 winner of the Brown County RTA Scholarship is Mary Elizabeth (Trinitee) Skelton, a 2020 graduate of Brownwood High School.

She has been in the FFA and Cheer throughout High School. She was a contestant for the 2019 Brown County Youth Fair Queen. She has shown sheep and pigs and competed in Prepared Public Speaking. She was a part of the State Ag Issues team and is a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. She received her FFA Lone Star, the highest degree possible in Texas FFA.

Skelton will continue her education at Texas Tech with a dual major in elementary education and nursing. Since Covid-19 has impacted her senior year immensely, she has decided to take on the challenge of helping children in every aspect that she can.

Emily O'Neill

The $1,000 winner of the Mary Michaels Memorial Scholarship given by the Brown County Unit of Texas Retired Teachers' Association is Emily O'Neill, a graduate of May High School.

She is a senior elementary education major and just finished her first official semester at Howard Payne University. She transferred from Hardin-Simmons where she was the vice-president of a social club. She was on the dean's and president's list at HSU and volunteered at Big Brother Big Sister.