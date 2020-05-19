After weeks of delays caused by COVID and weather, progress has returned to Legacy Village construction projects.

“Lots of things going on,” said Linda Heitman, executive director of Brown County Home Solutions. The organization operates Legacy Village, a community of tiny homes designed to combat homelessness in Brown County. Four units have been completed.

Last week, concrete was poured for a slab for a duplex that will comprise units 6 and 7. A $50,000 grant from the Galveston-based, family-owned Moody Foundation, which gives millions of dollars away to communities and organizations for community service projects each year, is paying for the duplex.

“I’m really excited to be getting started on it,” Heitman said. “We were supposed to pour concrete in early April but weather delays and timing and everything — so we finally got it done (Thursday). I’ve been in touch with the framers so hopefully within the next 30 days we’ll have it framed.”

Also last week, a volunteer group from The Wells Team — Keller Williams Realty painted the inside of unit 5, which is still under construction.

The Keller Williams group was the first volunteer group since February, Heitman said.

“We couldn’t have groups because of COVID,” Heitman said. And then even when they lifted the restrictions of 10 (in a group), the majority of our volunteers are seniors so I didn’t want to bring them in. So the work on Unit 5 basically stopped.”

The Keller Williams group got all of the trim and interior painted on Unit 5, Heitman said.

“We’re waiting on the countertops, and now that the paining is finished I can call the electrician,” Heitman said. “So we’re making progress. All that painting was a big hurdle to get past. I couldn’t do a lot of other things until that was done.”

Heitman said she hopes to have units 5, 6 and 7 finished by the end of the year. “COVID has slowed me down but I’m determined,” she said.

Heitman also said Brown County Home Solutions recently began a new program for Legacy Village residents.

“We started a new element of Legacy Village program and that is a four-week course on seeking employment,” Heitman said. “It covers everything from filling out an application to resumes, preparing for normal interview questions, interview skills, how to dress for an interview.

“This is an important part of life skills. I think it will really benefit them a lot.”