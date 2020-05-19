The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received three positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday along with three negatives, and moved three more cases to recovered.

According to a City of Brownwood press release:

Two of the positives were from the mobile drive-through on May 16. Both individuals had direct contact with an employee of the nursing home who previously tested positive.

One positive test result was from a community member who had recently moved to Brownwood, had limited travel outside of the county, and had no known contact with a positive case.

The remaining results from the May 16 mobile drive through test by the National Guard have not been received by the Health Department.

On May 18, the health department received 48 negative test results.

Out of the 48 negative results, 39 were from the mobile drive through testing on May 12, and nine were from community members not affiliated with the nursing home.

The National Guard performed a deep cleaning on May 16 of the nursing facility in Brownwood with multiple positive cases. The nursing facility is continuing to do mass testing on a regular basis until they have two weeks without a positive test result.

The National Guard will be performing testing at all nursing homes in Brown County over the next two weeks, as per Governor Abbott’s directive. As the Health Department receives the nursing home mass testing results, we will post them.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County: 566 Tested

500 Negative

12 Pending

54 Positive Cases

30 Recovered

7 Deaths