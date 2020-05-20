Caden Reagan and James Bautista, the top two graduates of the Brownwood High School Class of 2020, explained the paths that took them to success.

Caden, 18, is this year’s valedictorian for Brownwood High, and James, 17, is salutatorian.

Caden Reagan

Caden, 18, is the son of Ryan and Marcie Reagan.

Caden plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in finance, and become a financial advisor like his father.

“My dad’s always done it,” Caden said. Ryan Reagan is a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments in Brownwood. His mom works for the Brownwood school district. Caden has two brothers — Ryland and Hudson.

“I’ve always wanted to be valedictorian,” Caden said.

As a seventh-grader at Brownwood Middle School, Caden finished second in his class academically. He realized “grades mattered.”

Caden said he’s excited at being named valedictorian, calling it a “dream come true.”

James Bautista

James, 17, is the son of Marissa Bautista.

He plans to attend Angelo State University, where he will major in biology and accounting and minor in chemistry. He then plans to attend medical school and wants to become a pediatrician.

James said he’s been influenced toward the medical field by his mother, who is a nurse, and by his experience in HOSA at Brownwood High School. James has a sister, Katherine, and a brother, Brian.

“I’ve always had a fondness for taking care of children,” James said, explaining his interest in becoming a pediatrician.

Before his freshman year, James “wasn’t too interested” in school, he said, noting that he played video games as a middle school student.

As a freshman, he began to take school more seriously, realizing that “grades are pretty much everything.” James was further motivated when he made a bet with his mom: if he finished the year with a 4.0 average, he could get a dog, which he badly wanted.

James finished at 3.8, so he didn’t get the dog. The next year he obtained a 4.0 — but by then, he realized he was too busy for a dog.

James briefly considered architecture, but “chased the medical field” after joining HOSA.