25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - An Army buddy of Timothy McVeigh, the first suspect charged in the Oklahoma City bombing, has admitted he and McVeigh inspected the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building as a target several days before the blast, law enforcement officials said Friday.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - Enemy troops launched their heaviest attacks in 12 days in South Vietnam Tuesday, apparently to commemorate the 80th birthday of Ho Chi Minh.

75 years ago:

Termination of the Engineering Science and Management War Training courses, which have been offered at Texas Tech in cooperation with the government since the federal fiscal year of 1940-41, will become effective June 30.

100 years ago:

Since last Friday morning, general cloudy weather over this section has prevailed and showers amounting to one-half inch to as much as two inches have fallen.