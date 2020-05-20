25 years ago:
WASHINGTON - An Army buddy of Timothy McVeigh, the first suspect charged in the Oklahoma City bombing, has admitted he and McVeigh inspected the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building as a target several days before the blast, law enforcement officials said Friday.
50 years ago:
SAIGON - Enemy troops launched their heaviest attacks in 12 days in South Vietnam Tuesday, apparently to commemorate the 80th birthday of Ho Chi Minh.
75 years ago:
Termination of the Engineering Science and Management War Training courses, which have been offered at Texas Tech in cooperation with the government since the federal fiscal year of 1940-41, will become effective June 30.
100 years ago:
Since last Friday morning, general cloudy weather over this section has prevailed and showers amounting to one-half inch to as much as two inches have fallen.