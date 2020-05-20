When Americans pause each spring to salute members of our military who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, I struggle to find adequate words. Fortunately, someone else has already done that, so I come back to his famous words each Memorial Day weekend.

“In Flanders Fields,” the emotional tribute to fallen soldiers written during World War I by Canadian army physician John McCrae, was almost lost. McCrae, for some reason dissatisfied with his effort, had thrown away his only copy.

Colleagues were more impressed, however, and it has endured as one of the most memorable war poems ever written — a legacy of the terrible battle in the Ypres salient in the spring of 1915.

Wild poppies flower when other plants around them are dead. Their seeds can lie on the ground for years, but when there is no competing vegetation, which happens when someone tills the ground, those seeds will sprout.

Churned soil was abundant on the battlefield of the Western Front in Belgium. So in May 1915, when McCrae wrote his poem, blood-red poppies — also considered a symbol of sleep — blossomed around him as no one there had ever seen.

Major McCrae, a surgeon attached to the Canadian 1st Field Artillery Brigade, had spent more than two weeks treating injured men Canadians, British, Indians, French, and Germans in the Ypres salient. It had been an ordeal he thought hardly survivable. McCrae described it in a letter to his mother as “17 days of Hades.”

One death particularly affected McCrae. A friend and former student, Lt. Alexis Helmer of Ottawa, had been killed when a shell burst on May 2, 1915. The young lieutenant was buried later that night, and McCrae was called upon to perform the funeral ceremony in the absence of a chaplain. The service was conducted in darkness to maintain security.

The next evening, sitting on the rear step of an ambulance, McCrae vented his anguish by composing a poem.

Initially titled “We Shall Not Sleep,” the poem was almost never published. The unit’scommanding officer retrieved it from the trash and sent it to newspapers in England.

One London publication rejected it, but “Punch” published it on Dec. 8, 1915.

I’ve pulled these historic details from several public sources, but the message found in the poem is as fresh as this morning’s headlines.

Generations later, “In Flanders Fields” is perhaps the best-known tribute to those who gave their lives in military battle. However, it will not be the only one which will be voiced this weekend. The sacrifices that today’s generation of freedom-fighters are making bring the struggles of World War I and all other military conflicts in our nation’s history into focus.

In peacetime, the sacrifices such patriots made so others can enjoy the freedoms we so often take from granted can be easily forgotten, especially now as we are dealing with massive public health and economic challenges. They are just as easily taken for granted during times of conflict, at least when battles are waged far from home.

Whenever questions swirl about when, where, and for how long we should put our troops in harm’s way, the dedication of those military men and women is never up for debate. On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember them and those who served before them, and especially thosewho sacrificed everything for freedom.

We also remember the poem written by McCrae more than a century ago:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky the larks, still bravely singing, fly scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved, and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields.

