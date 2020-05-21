AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott responded to a letter from members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation regarding tax burdens on Texans. In his letter, Abbott voiced his support of lessening the tax burden on Texans but clarified that local governments — not the State of Texas — set the property tax rates.

Abbott disagreed with the members' support of raising taxes in times of economic prosperity.

"Property owners shouldn’t be saddled with rising property taxes while dealing with a pandemic," Abbott said. "As a result, local governments, who set property tax rates, should find ways to reduce the tax burden on Texans. Whether we're facing times of challenge or times of prosperity — raising taxes on the people of Texas is never the answer."

In his letter, Abbott also urged the members to help pass legislation that protects business owners, healthcare facilities and employees, and first responders from being held liable for COVID-19 exposure claims when they adhere to relevant public health guidelines and make good faith efforts to limit the risk of exposure and infection.

In another matter, Abbott issued an executive order terminating air travel restrictions related to the pandemic. Abbott’s new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in Abbott’s previous executive order that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.