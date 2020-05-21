Skillet’s Restaurant, which stood for years at 500 E. Commerce in Brownwood, had been reduced to mostly rubble Thursday afternoon to make way for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

“They started the site work for the new Chick-fil-A development this week,” said Ray Tipton, director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District. “From what I understand, they’re anticipating fall of this year to have the new restaurant open and operational. Probably late October at the earliest, but maybe November. With any construction project it’s weather and permitting and that type of thing.”

In February, Brownwood City Council members approved incentives related to the construction of the restaurant.

Council members approved a development and infrastructure incentive of up to $100,000 and 2,800 cubic yards of fill dirt to Lisciotti Development, which has had a purchase contract with the Skillet’s property for the construction of Chick-fil-A.

Council members also earlier approved the conveyance of just under an acre of city-owned property that was formerly known as Lednicky Park, which is adjacent to the Skillet’s site, for the development of the restaurant.

Lednicky Park was created by the Texas Department of Transportation after the city gave TxDOT and easement on a nearly 3-acre property to create there rest stop, Tipton said earlier.

The city deeded a small portion of the Lednicky property to Lisciotti for the Chick-fil-A development and the city will retain the remainder of the remainder, Tipton said.

Brownwood High School graduate Bridget Jones moved back to Brownwood with her family and is the “operator-select” of the new Chick-fil-A, Tipton said.

Jones are her husband, Jonathan, have moved back from the Austin area, Tipton said.

“From what I understand she’s been an assistant manager for some Chick-fil-As down there,” Tipton said.