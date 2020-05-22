May 25 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

June 9 — Recordbooks Due for County Review and Categories

June 15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show

June 16 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas

June 22 – State Fair Lamb and Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

June 23 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00AM – 12:00PM at Bob Clarks Pens

June 24 – 26 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Conference Center, Lake Brownwood

June 30 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office

BROWN COUNTY 4-H NEWS AND UPDATE

2020 – 2021 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 23, 2020 9:00am – 12:00pm (MUST BE IN LINE BY 12:00pm) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

STATE FAIR LAMB AND GOAT VALIDATION

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 22nd 9:00m at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

With seniors not receiving the full recognition due to COVID-19 outbreak, Brown County 4-H would like to spotlight graduating 4-H seniors. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN THE 2019-2020 4-H YEAR. If you would like for us to spotlight you on Facebook and the newsletter follow the link below to fill out the form

https://brown.agrilife.org/brown-county-4-h-senior-spotlight/ We are extending the registration deadline if you are interested in submitting a form. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 - 2021 Major Show Market Judges

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl Buck, Madill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers — Spencer Scotten, Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day,Atlanta, IN

Youth Market Lambs — Jimmy Davis, Walters, OK

Youth Market Goats — Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers —Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows—Travis Platt,Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner,Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats —Harlan Yocham II, Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers — TBA

Barrows— TBA

Wether Lambs — TBA

Wether Goats — TBA

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge —Dr. Parker Henley, Stillwater, OK

Barrows— TBA

Wether Lambs — Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers —Shane Bedwell, Holt, MO

Barrows— Justin Rodibaugh,Rensselaer, IN

Seth Swenson — Newark, IL

Wether Lambs —Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether Goats — Dr. Mark Hoge, Good Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers — Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows— Ben Bobell, IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder,PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

RECORDBOOKS

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

•June 9th – Must submit recordbook for county review and categories

•June 30th – Final due date to submit recordbooks

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 4-H Leadership Lab

The 2020 District 7 4-H Leadership Lab will be held June 24th – 26th at the Texas 4-H Center Brownwood, Texas. You must be at least 13 years of age by the date of leadership lab to participate. The cost will be $250 per person for youth. This includes all meals beginning with lunch on Wednesday and ending with breakfast on Friday, insurance, activity fees, lodging and facility use fees. The deadline to register is June 1st on 4-H Connect. If you are interested in participating in the District 7 4-H Leadership Lab, please contact the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

The District 4-H Council provides opportunities for youth involvement in 4-H program development. It is an advisory committee which assists in making plans and executing these plans at the district level.

Their function is:

•to advise the district Extension staff on programs for 4-H youth

•facilitate representation on the Texas 4-H Council

•maintain linkage with county 4-H councils

•assist with the development and implementation of district events and activities

•provide opportunities for 4-H youth to learn democratic principles and procedures

•interpret the 4-H program to the public

AGE REQUIREMENTS – The president, vice president, and delegate-at large must be between the ages of 16 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected. The second vice president, third vice president, secretary, public relations officer and parliamentarian must be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected.

To apply for a District 7 Council Officer position, you must have served as a Brown County Council Officer. If you are interested in applying for District 7 Council Officer, please contact Nick Gonzales so that we can provide you with an application.

DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW

The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 16th at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Spur Arena is located at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo grounds. You must have validated your horse on 4-H Connect by May 1st to participate in the show. Registration opens on 4-H Connect May 11th – June 1st. The cost for the Horse Show will be, Qualifying and Open Classes- $15 per entry / Futurity Divisions- $20. For more information contact Nick Gonzales.

JUNIOR/INTERMEDIATE FASHION SHOW

The District 7 Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show is set for Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Burnet, Texas. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Extension Office by June 15th. For more information contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

SHEEP CAPITAL LAMB CAMP

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the 4th Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo.

The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate. Registration is limited to the first 80 paid campers. The cost of the camp is $175 per camper and $75 for adults/sponsor. The registration fee will include breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday, t-shirt, camp packet, educational seminars, and lots of hands on learning. Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 31st at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, August 2nd following lunch.