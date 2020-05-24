AUSTIN

Affordable housing

projects get approval

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation has approved moving forward with two projects to increase opportunities for affordable rental housing and home ownership.

The nonprofit allocated $10,715,000 to acquire approximately 8.95 acres in South Austin. The land will be used for the construction of between 240 and 480 multifamily units at or near 1212 W. Slaughter Lane. Funding was made available from the 2018 General Obligation Bond, when voters approved $250 million to increase the supply of affordable housing, $100 million of which was designated for land acquisition.

In addition, the corporation agreed to buy 20 single-family homes across the city from the city’s Housing Authority for $4,539,000. The homes are in Council Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 and once purchased will be rehabbed and sold to qualifying low- or moderate-income households.

KYLE

Food Bank to distribute

free food on Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank, in partnership with the city of Kyle, will distribute free food to residents of Hays County and the surrounding area who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Smile Direct Facility, 300 Vista Ridge Drive.

At this special drive-thru food distribution, attendees will receive one box of assorted produce, two gallons of milk and one protein box weighing between eight to 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products. Actual contents may vary depending on availability.

To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed. Attendees should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch before arriving at the event.

The Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

American-Statesman staff