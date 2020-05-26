The Boys & Girls Club of Brown County announced plans for Summer Programming on Monday. Katherine Palmer, CEO shared a video on the Club’s Facebook page detailing the enrollment process, programming dates, and touching on some safety protocols related to Programming under COVID-19 regulations. Palmer explains a phased registration beginning May 26th for returning members who attended the Club in March of this year. May 27th for children of healthcare workers and first responders, and open enrollment May 28th. Summer Programming is scheduled to run from Monday June 8th through Friday August 7th.

Watch the video announcement for more information: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=292422855105044.

Find the Club on Facebook by searching for @BGCBrownCounty. Applications can be completed online at www.bgcbrownwood.org, or can be picked up at the Club 10:30 AM – 5:30 PM any day this week.