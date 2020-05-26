According to the latest report from the Brown County Health Department, there are currently 57 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

These are the current totals for COVID-19 testing across Brown County: 754 Tested; 689 Negative; 8 Pending; 57 Positive Cases; 31 Recovered; 9 Deaths

“The City of Brownwood is closely monitoring the national outbreak of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. The City is working with our public health partners at Brownwood/ Brown County Health Department, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the city has best practices in place for the general public.”

Call the Brownwood COVID-19 Hotlines; 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933 if you have questions.

Calls are taken from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures.