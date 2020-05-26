City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said Lubbock will receive $14.11 million in federal funds being allocated to local governments through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Lubbock, and other cities and counties with populations less than 500,000, had to apply to the state to receive the funds. Lubbock will receive a per capita allocation of $55 per individual. The 2019 Census estimates, which is what this is based on, show Lubbock has 256,600 people.

The funds are intended to support families, businesses and health care providers during the public health crisis. The governor points out that funds can not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue.

Atkinson briefed the Lubbock City Council on the funds during Tuesday’s work session. He said the city will receive 20%, or $2.8 million, upfront.

He said there are six eligible categories of expense, and each expense needs to have occurred between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. On Tuesday the Lubbock City Council voted to extend the city’s disaster declaration until the end of 2020.

The six eligible categories for the funding are, according to Atkinson: medical expenses, public health expenses, payroll expense for staff related to public health or community service, expense to facilitate compliance with public health measures, expenses associated with economic support during the emergency, and any other related expenses reasonably associated with COVID-19.

The grant agreement requires the city to expend up to 75%, or $10.5 million, of its allocation within those first three categories, Atkinson told the city council. He said you cannot spend more than 25% on the final three categories.

To date, Atkinson estimates the City of Lubbock has spent about $1 million in COVID-19 related functions. He said those expenses will continue.

Looking at the “economic support” portion, Atkinson said this can include support to business, utility assistance, and rent or mortgage assistance. Atkinson said the city will work to quickly make these funds available.

“It’s clear from both what we’ve seen locally, as well as what we’ve seen nationwide, that we have businesses that didn’t qualify for the PPP or even the small business piece,” Pope said on Tuesday. “They’re often the one and two person shops — the lady that cuts hair, the man or women whose business has been impacted. I think some of these microgrants that will be available, and I think relatively quickly, will be very important to shore up some of these businesses.

“The key is to get to them before they go underwater,” Pope continued. “We don’t want them on unemployment, we don’t want them not to be able to make rent or mortgage payments. We don’t want them not to be able to pay their other bills. They’re productive parts of our economy. I really believe those that are in the margin are our smallest businesses. I’m pleased we’ll be able to roll something out.”

Pope said the city needs to work quickly to have a program ready for these small businesses to receive help if they need it.

After the upfront funds, Atkinson said the money will be available through a reimbursement program.