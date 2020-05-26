The Winters Public Library Director, Susan Minzenmayer, said that the library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. But, the library will have bags of activities and incentives for the kids, “Due to the need to practice social distancing, the Library will not have an in-library Summer Reading Program. We will, however, offer weekly activities and incentives for children (ideally ages 1 year - 5th grade) for pick up at the library.

A bag of activities and incentives will be ready for pick up each Tuesday beginning June 2nd through June 30th during regular Library hours. Each child in the family will receive one bag with activities geared to the appropriate age and abilities of the child.

The Library also encourages children to read 12 books during the summer. We will have books set out that are around the theme of the activity. Each child can record the books they have read on a reading log and turn that in for a special treat by the middle of August.

This is a different approach to our Summer Reading Program, but we think it will be a lot of fun! Come on down to the Library!“