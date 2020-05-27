De Leon, Brownwood and Stephenville, Texas, May 18, 2020-AccelHealth has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

AccelHealth underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on February 3, 2020. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with AccelHealth standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Join Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend AccelHealth for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

AccelHealth CEO, Esther Taylor stated, “AccelHealth maintains ongoing continuous compliance with Joint Commission standards throughout the year. Our staff involvement is essential to both maintaining continuous standards compliance and demonstrating that compliance during the unannounced on-site survey. I am very proud of AccelHealth staff for meeting and exceeding Joint Commission standards. Our primary focus and commitment will remain on delivering quality and safe patient care.”

AccelHealth is recognized as the healthcare provider of choice by providing exceptional healthcare to the communities we serve through caring, compassionate healing with medical, dental and behavioral health access. AccelHealth is a Patient Centered Medical Home providing patient centered care in partnership with hospitals, home health care, community services and supports.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website: www.jointcommission.org. For information on AccelHealth services, providers, staff and locations visit: www.accelhealthcare.org.