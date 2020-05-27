Austin health officials will discuss the latest updates in the fight against COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as cases in Travis County approach 3,000.

By Tuesday night, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Travis County reached 2,984, including 88 deaths and 1,040 reported recoveries.

In the greater Austin area metropolitan statistical district, which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties, 93 people were hospitalized, with 41 people in intensive care units and 22 on ventilators.

Austin Public Health has been pushing to test all residents and staff at 32 area nursing homes in recent days to get a more solid grasp on the extent of the spread of the virus among one of the most vulnerable communities. City officials said Tuesday testing at nursing homes and long-term care facilities should be completed Wednesday, in compliance with orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Friday, health officials also outlined a testing plan through the end of 2020 that calls for 60,000 tests in Austin each month through the end of the year, along with more than 200 people to conduct testing and contact tracing.

Local health officials have been wary of plans to reopen the local economy as the number of local infections continues to rise. But as statewide orders allowing more businesses to reopen have gone into effect, health officials have focused on testing and contact tracing to respond to the continued threat.

Abbott on Tuesday announced the next phase of business reopenings, including water parks, recreational sports for adults, mall food courts and driver’s education programs at 25% capacity.

Earlier in May, Abbott issued orders allowing child care centers, youth clubs, massage, tattoos and piercing parlors to reopen, along with bingo halls and bowling alleys at 25% to 50% capacity.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

