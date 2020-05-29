Friday forecast for Austin: After a week of being on edge, with eyes peeled for damaging hail, heavy rainfall and lightning — you know, just your typical spring in Central Texas — the region can finally settle in for a nice day with uneventful weather.

The National Weather Service outlook for Friday in Austin calls for mostly sunny skies with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 88 degrees. The seasonable heat will be eased by dry north-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

At night, expect clear skies with a low around 66, forecasters say.

The best news of all: The weather service’s extended outlook includes lots of sunshine for this weekend with high temperatures heading into the 90s starting early next week.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88. Then, mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Warmer winds from the southeast return in the afternoon. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 67.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 89. But partly cloudy at night with a low around 68. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 92 and staying mostly clear at night with a low around 71.