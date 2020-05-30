Potter County is seeking grant funds via the state’s Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority to continue combating area auto theft, with officials noting most instances of such are preventable.

“The 2019 numbers for auto thefts - there were a total of 1,148 thefts and 965 were auto vehicles,” 47th District Attorney Randall Sims said. “The stolen vehicles with keys in them was 812 of the 1,148. What I see as even worse is the stolen cars that were unoccupied, with the keys in there and running. That’s 19 percent of the 1,148. That is wasting a lot of time for our officers in the field.”

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the MVCPA has fostered a statewide network of law enforcement groups, prosecutors, insurance industry representatives, local tax assessor-collectors and citizens to address vehicle theft and burglary via enforcement, prevention, public information and education. The MVCPA awards financial grants to agencies and organizations as part of an effort to raise public awareness of vehicle theft and burglary while implementing education and prevention initiatives, officials said.

Sims said the 2020 numbers thus far are roughly a third of the 2019 auto theft figures, noting 376 thefts - with 292 being auto vehicles and 254 stolen with keys inside.

“Some people go, ’You mean it’s my fault the car got stolen?’,” he said. “That’s what the officer is facing when they get out there to respond to those calls. They (MVCPA) did a lot of outreach, which I think is important. They brought in the first auto theft class in this area for law enforcement in 18 years. The program is working.”

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit consists of investigators from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department, officials said, adding in December 2019 a group of local insurance agents presented $8,600 in grant funds to the unit to assist with vehicle theft prevention. The initiative included billboards posted throughout the area, encouraging motorists to secure their vehicles.

Additionally, officials said the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Authority joined forces to create the “If you like it, lock it” campaign.

Authorities said the PABTU has played a vital role in addressing vehicle theft, and the department continually executes public service initiatives designed to emphasize heightened awareness while also imparting key messages along those lines, including:

– Turning off your vehicle and taking your keys with you.

– If you have a fence around your property, putting a lock on the gate is effective.

– Put your car in the garage, and if unable to do so, lock the vehicle and take everything out, especially guns and / or garage door openers.

– And, if possible, use a video monitoring system.

According to law enforcement reports, motor vehicle burglary and theft cost Texans more than $1 billion in losses annually.